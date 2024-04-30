Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.22. 19,463,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,607,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.12. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.11 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

