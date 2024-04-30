The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEBB stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 58 ($0.73). The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,019. The Pebble Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.47. The firm has a market cap of £96.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,933.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

