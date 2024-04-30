The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
The Pebble Group Stock Performance
Shares of PEBB stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 58 ($0.73). The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,019. The Pebble Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.47. The firm has a market cap of £96.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,933.33 and a beta of 1.11.
About The Pebble Group
