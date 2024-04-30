Royal Bank of Canada Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.05) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 874 ($10.98).

Beazley Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

LON BEZ traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 663 ($8.33). 1,644,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,007. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 20.77. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 699.50 ($8.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 658.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 581.85.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,214.42). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

