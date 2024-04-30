MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $6.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $28.64 on Tuesday, reaching $1,467.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,651. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,534.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,790.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.