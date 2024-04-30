Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.70

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.70 and last traded at $95.43, with a volume of 2271183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

