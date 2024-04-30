Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $80,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. 642,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,105. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

