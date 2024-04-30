Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in April

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,303,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 1,424,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,259.5 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
DAIUF remained flat at $22.76 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.10.
Daifuku Company Profile
