Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in April

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,303,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 1,424,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,259.5 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

DAIUF remained flat at $22.76 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

