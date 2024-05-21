Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Announces — Dividend of $0.14

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1395 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has increased its dividend payment by an average of 440.0% per year over the last three years.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

