Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,761,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6,362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.