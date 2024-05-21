Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 28,200 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,704,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,496,000 after purchasing an additional 97,293 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,678,000 after acquiring an additional 114,445 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 584,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $772,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,405.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.