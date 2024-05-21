Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
ECCC opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $22.83.
About Eagle Point Credit
