Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 78.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

