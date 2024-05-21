Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Centene by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 421.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,441,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.