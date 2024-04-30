Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 85,620 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,620 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.93% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $121,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 667,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,958. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.