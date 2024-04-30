Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $104.81 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,741 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.80% of Alliant Energy worth $104,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 376,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,474. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

