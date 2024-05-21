Critical Analysis: LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

LeddarTech has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of LeddarTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeddarTech N/A -631.07% -98.86% Cellebrite DI -24.94% 173.14% 12.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeddarTech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cellebrite DI 0 0 6 0 3.00

LeddarTech presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.74%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus target price of $12.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.32%. Given LeddarTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LeddarTech is more favorable than Cellebrite DI.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeddarTech $6.50 million 9.78 $370,000.00 N/A N/A Cellebrite DI $325.11 million 7.47 -$81.10 million ($0.43) -27.42

LeddarTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellebrite DI.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats LeddarTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

