VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Lifted by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,471,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $110,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 1,066,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

