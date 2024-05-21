Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.3-22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.48 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on M. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

