Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWS traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $119.79. The stock had a trading volume of 85,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.