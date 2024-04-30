Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 170,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.62. The stock had a trading volume of 452,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,013. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.