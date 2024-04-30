McAdam LLC Sells 92 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $230.94 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.18.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

