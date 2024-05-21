Assetmark Inc. Sells 12,481 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,211,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $54,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Unum Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after acquiring an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $4,675,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Unum Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 229,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

