Gregory N. Roberts Sells 5,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMRK stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,762. The stock has a market cap of $882.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

