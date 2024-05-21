L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $208,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

ENB stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 2,329,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 135.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

