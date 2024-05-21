Sachetta LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 34,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,108,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,800,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,303,000 after buying an additional 416,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.81. 1,205,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006,557. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $97.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.