DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0425 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00089479 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00031017 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

