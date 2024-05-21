Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 67,460 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,460 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,039,614 shares in the company, valued at $33,131,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

AFB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 71,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,518. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $124,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.