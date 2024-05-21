L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1,592.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

TGT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.31. 2,544,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

