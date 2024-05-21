European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys £27,000 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kate Cornish Bowden bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($34,316.22).

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

LON:EAT remained flat at GBX 90 ($1.14) during trading hours on Tuesday. 406,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £324.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.05. European Assets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 95.70 ($1.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.42.

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

