Columbia Asset Management Sells 75 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.01. 2,437,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,333. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $199.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average of $166.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

