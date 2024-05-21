A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,853.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 116,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $882.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.05.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRK. Northland Capmk cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.