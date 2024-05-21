Zillah Byng-Thorne Purchases 78,800 Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 78,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($217,330.96).

LON:TRST traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 219 ($2.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.80 ($2.98). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £909.27 million, a PE ratio of 21,400.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

