Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.83. 1,375,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock worth $971,083,803. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

