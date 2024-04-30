ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Merlin Capital Inc

Merlin Capital Inc lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.4% of Merlin Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.28.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $22.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $699.00. 790,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,608. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.97 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $758.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.