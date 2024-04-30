Merlin Capital Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Merlin Capital Inc decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 2.1% of Merlin Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,844,000 after purchasing an additional 73,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $5.86 on Tuesday, hitting $673.84. 121,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,074. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

