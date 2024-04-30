Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,157 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.74. The company had a trading volume of 537,028 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.11. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

