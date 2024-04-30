Merlin Capital Inc Has $818,000 Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Merlin Capital Inc lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises 2.6% of Merlin Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. 366,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.