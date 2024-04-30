Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 285,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

