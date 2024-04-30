Via Renewables (VIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter.

VIA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Via Renewables in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

