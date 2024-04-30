The Ensign Group (ENSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.29-$5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.290-5.470 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.63. The stock had a trading volume of 105,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,416. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $87.14 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,245 shares of company stock worth $10,579,862. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

