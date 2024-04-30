Steele Capital Management Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 127,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 492,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,103. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.