Intrust Bank NA Has $963,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 962,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

