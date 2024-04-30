Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 135.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $2,643,000. Busey Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,942,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,619,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

