RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.30. 867,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

