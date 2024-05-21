BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Holdings Raised by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the quarter. BGSF makes up 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 3.96% of BGSF worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in BGSF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John R. Barnett acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at $83,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,371. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.71.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

