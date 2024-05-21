Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Position Increased by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Climb Global Solutions makes up approximately 3.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Climb Global Solutions worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,499 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,753,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 57.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,572,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

