CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Holdings Lowered by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,820 shares during the quarter. CECO Environmental makes up 3.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of CECO Environmental worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 36.6% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 884,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,646 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 483,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 98,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 2.9 %

CECO traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 319,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.84 million, a PE ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

