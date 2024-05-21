Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,040 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

