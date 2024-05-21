Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 414 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $177,970,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of America by 143.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281,690 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 31,476,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,291,016. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $310.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

