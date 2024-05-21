Tieton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,761 shares during the quarter. Veritex comprises approximately 3.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Veritex by 1,319.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 455,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.46.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

